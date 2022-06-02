Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

