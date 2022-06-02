Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.32.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.