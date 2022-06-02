Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 49,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

