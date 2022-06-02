Carbon Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $778,060.89 and approximately $15,068.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.29 or 0.12532160 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 951.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00466375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,543,890 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

