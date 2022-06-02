Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

