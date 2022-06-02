Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,703 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

