Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $505.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

