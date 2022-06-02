Casper Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $190.51 million and $3.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.14 or 0.02031460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 796.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00454303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,908,539,733 coins and its circulating supply is 5,112,325,006 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

