Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0177

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $123.05 million and $54.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,892.48 or 1.00083760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

