Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $592.48 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Celo has a total market cap of $592.48 million and $41.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 528.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

