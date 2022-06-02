Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Centerspace alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

CSR stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerspace (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.