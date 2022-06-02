Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,265,611 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

