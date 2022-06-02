Centrifuge Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $86.24 million and $859,966.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 804.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 667.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

