ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 1,096,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,448,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 307,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

