ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 12.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.05. 784,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,448,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

