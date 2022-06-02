Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,118 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.05% of Charter Communications worth $3,568,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.35.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.34. 17,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average of $577.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.