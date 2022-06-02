ChatCoin Trading 28.7% Lower This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $591,926.68 and $76,156.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.60 or 0.99900595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031591 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

