Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.