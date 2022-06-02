Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

