Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Tops $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 814.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

