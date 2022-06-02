Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40. 5,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,302,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
