Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40. 5,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,302,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

