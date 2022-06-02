Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.34% of Chubb worth $280,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

NYSE CB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.12. 30,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,664. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

