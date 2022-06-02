CIBC Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.25. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$29.68 and a one year high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

