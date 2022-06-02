CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$5.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.47.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

