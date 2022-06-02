Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.32. 58,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,554. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.87.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.