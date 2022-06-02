Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.34. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

CLAR stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clarus by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

