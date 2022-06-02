Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,973. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.