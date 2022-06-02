ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

