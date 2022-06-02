CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $4.01 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002266 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,401.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006917 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,852,548 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

