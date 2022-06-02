CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CME Group stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.57. 23,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,025. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.47.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 296.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,143,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

