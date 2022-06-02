Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Buys $11,760.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,157.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 6,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
