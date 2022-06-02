Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.90 on Friday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

