Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.90 on Friday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
