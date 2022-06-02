Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 189,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.