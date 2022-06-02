Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,737,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 189,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

