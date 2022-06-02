Commerce Bank Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,784.63.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,238.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,197.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,277.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.