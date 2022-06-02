Commerce Bank Sells 1,255 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $308.58 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

