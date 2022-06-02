Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.53

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.62. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

About Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

