Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter.
CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
