Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

