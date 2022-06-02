Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).
Shares of CRE opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($6.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.62.
Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.