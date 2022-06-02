Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 325 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($6.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.62.

In other news, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,026.32). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($125,794.53).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

