Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.40.

CFLT traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,749. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

