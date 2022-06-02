Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 1.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 20,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 78,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.
About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)
