Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 1.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 20,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 78,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.