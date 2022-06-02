Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,021.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 45,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 43,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.51.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

