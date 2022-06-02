Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

CPRT stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

