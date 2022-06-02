CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE CORR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.45%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
