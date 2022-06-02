Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 10.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

NASDAQ VERX opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.00, a PEG ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.