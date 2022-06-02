Corton Capital Inc. Invests $313,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

