Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

