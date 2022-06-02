Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.30. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

