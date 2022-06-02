Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 259,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,920. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $752.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

