Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $38,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

RHI stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.