Credit Suisse AG Has $41.52 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

