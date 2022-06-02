Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.66 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.