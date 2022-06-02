Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.66 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
